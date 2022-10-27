MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula City-County Health Department is urging the community to be cautious as it reported six overdose cases in the last week.
According to Leah Fitch-Brody, MCCHD substance use disorder prevention coordinator, the six victims were adults.
MCCHD has not received toxicology reports back yet, but preliminary information suggested the overdoses to be caused by an opioid, most likely fentanyl, she said.
As Halloween approaches, Fitch-Brody is cautioning the Missoula community about misinformation on social media about finding drugs in candy. This hasn't been the case, she explained, as these sorts of substances are sold for a profit and not given away for free.
However, she is urging the public to take precautions and know the sign of an overdose.
Below are some signs that may indicate an overdose:
Small constricted ‘pinpoint pupils
Falling asleep
Slow, shallow breathing
Choking or gurgling sounds
Limp body
- Pale, blue or cold skin
In a drug overdose emergency, call 911 immediately, Fitch-Brody said. The Good Samaritan Law protects the caller and the person overdosing from drug possession charges.
Naloxone, a drug overdose reversal substance, is available for free at a number of providers across the state. Providers can be found here.
