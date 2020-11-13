MISSOULA- The Missoula City-County Health Department is taking comments as they are considering adopting by rule the October 27th Health Officer Order on COVID restrictions at its November 19 meeting.
Restrictions were issued in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases in Missoula County which the health department says are still going up.
A release from the Missoula City-County Health Department says the Board may adopt the current Order or revisions to it and will take public comment before taking action.
Public comment can be submitted through the MissoulaInfo resident feedback portal here, or by presenting written comments to the Board on November 19. If providing written comments to the board, you are asked to write to MCCHD before next Tuesday, November 17th at 5:00 pm and clearly indicate in your submission if your comment pertains to the BOH’s November convening.
Verbal public comment will also be accepted during the meeting, with time limitations per speaker to be set by the Board Chair.
To attend the remote board meeting or offer verbal public comments during the meeting, follow the access instructions below: