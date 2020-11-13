Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO INCHES. SNOW SHOWERS PRODUCING PERIODS OF VERY INTENSE SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE THIS EVENING THROUGH OVERNIGHT HOURS. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE AFFECTED. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THIS IS A CANCELLATION NOTICE FOR THE MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MELISSA KILLSNIGHT FROM NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT. MELISSA HAS BEEN FOUND AND IS SAFE. NORTHERN CHEYENNE LAW ENFORCEMENT THANKS YOU FOR YOUR ASSISTANCE.