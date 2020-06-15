MISSOULA -- The Missoula City-County Health Department is making plans to provide another layer of protection against Covid-19 in Missoula.
They are planning have additional asymptomatic testing for individuals in Missoula. This means that individuals who don't show any symptoms for the Coronavirus can get tested. They are planning to have the information ready for public release by Friday, June 19.
The health department wanted to remind people that even if they are showing mild symptoms, they are encouraged get tested at the local health department or a mobile testing site.
Health Department Incident Director, Cindy Farr, said it's really important that people continue to wear masks and wash their hands as cases rise in Montana.
"I just want people to remember that, you know, we are starting to see more and more cases in Montana and now we've got another case in Missoula and so it's just important to be really diligent with those safety measures," Farr said.
Farr added that as they continue to test people for the Coronavirus, including those who may be asymptomatic, more testing will be made available. She also said that testing will slowly increase over the next few weeks until they have 1600 to 1800 tests done per week. This is compared to the 200-250 asymptomatic tests they have already been doing weekly.