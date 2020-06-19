The Missoula City-County Health Department announced plans to start testing people who may not have COVID-19 symptoms.
In a press conference on Friday, Missoula health officials said 752 people in the county have been tested in the 11 weeks of operation at the drive-thru testing facility on the Missoula County fairgrounds. Officials said 733 tested negative with three people more recently testing positive.
"Our testing clinic is appointment based, and it's free, it takes about eight minutes to drive through and actually get the test performed," Cindy Farr the Missoula City-County Health Dept. COVID-19 Incident Commander said.
Roughly 2,500 testing kits are available each week in Missoula County, according to officials. As the number of COVID-19 cases grow in the state, the Missoula Health Dept. is looking to test those who may not show any symptoms of the virus.
"I have been focusing on surveillance testing, this is actually a strategic plan, rather than just testing everybody," Pam Boyd the Sentinel Testing Coordinator said.
Sentinel surveillance testing, which targets specific groups of people will start in Missoula on Monday, June 22.
The health department is aiming to test staff and people in long-term care facilities, Tribal Nations and Urban Indian population and people in group living situations like the Poverello Center and dorms. Additionally, those who are high risk for getting the disease or work in high-risk environments will also be allowed.
"Our sentinel testing will include healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, service industry workers, day care and preschool workers, camp staff and counselors and people experiencing homelessness and county residents that are returning home to Montana," Farr said.
The goal is to test 1,600 asymptomatic people each week.
"We analyze the data that we get from those groups and look for trends that are happening in Missoula County," Boyd said. "We can step in and do some early intervention to keep the disease from spreading."
Farr said in order to increase testing, they need to expand staffing.
They are hiring in these positions:
The health department is partnering with the following partners to make this testing available: Providence St. Patrick Hospital, Community Medical Center, Cost Care, Partnership Health Center, Missoula County Detention Facility, Western Montana Clinic, Rocky Mountain Eye, and Big Sky Surgery.
To schedule a COVID-19 test in Missoula County call 406-258-INFO.