In an effort to slow the growing spread of COVID-19, Missoula City-County Health officials are looking to more than double their contract tracing capabilities.
As of Wednesday, Cindy Farr, the Missoula City-County Health COVID-19 task force officials said her department has eight contact tracing staff, and a "handful" of employees who are monitoring people in isolation by calling each day.
The health department is looking to restructure their team to ramp up contact tracing investigations. Their goal is to hire 43 positions, with 13 recently hired.
According to Farr, contact tracing is compiling a list of people that an infected person may have come in contact with while they were infectious. An infectious period for someone with symptoms is considered two days before they start experiencing them. For someone who is asymptomatic, then an infectious period is two days before that persons COVID-19 test comes back positive.
Missoula County has 40 active cases as of Wednesday.
Farr said on average, a covid-infected person has anywhere from 10-15 close contacts, however, her department has seen up to 60 contacts by just one person. She said it could take a few hours to several days to contact trace a covid-infected persons whereabouts, like a person with 60 close contacts.
She added a close contact is anyone that is within six feet of for more than 15 cumulative minutes.
"Even if you were within six feet of someone and they were wearing a cloth face covering and you were wearing a cloth face covering, if you were within six feet for 15 minutes or more, they could still be considered a contact," Farr said.
She is urging people to start keeping track of where you went and when.