MISSOULA, Mont. - The Better Business Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission are warning the public of COVID-19 testing scams as well as online sellers passing N-95 masks as something they're not.
Officials are already seeing people buying tests that are not FDA approved, which may not give you an accurate result.
Just last week, the Missoula City-County Health Department advised residents to upgrade their masks to an N-95 mask instead of a cloth mask. But those N-95 masks can also be falsely advertised.
Health officer D'Shane Barnett shared with me a good method to make sure you're getting a durable and safe product to fight against COVID-19.
"Those individuals who can, purchase online and that's great just do it from a trusted retailer," said Barnett.
Barnett recommends if you choose to buy online if something looks strange, it probably is.
He encourages residents to check labels closely for misleading information and for pictures that just don't look right. Especially when it comes to face coverings.
"A legitimate N-95 mask doesn't have the ear loops that just go around here, it actually has the headband go up here and a headband that goes farther below your ears,” said Barnett.
To reiterate with both masks and at-home tests, buying them at local stores can give you confidence that the product is legitimate.
Barnett also assured me that right now, the city is equipped with necessary materials to fight against COVID-19 without having to order online.
"We have ample supply of those, there is no concern of the county not being able to provide PCR tests because of the supply chain," said Barnett.
The same scenario goes for N-95 as well, but if you must order materials you are urged to buy from a trusted, reliable source. You check the FTC website and the BBB website for how to spot potential online COVID-19 scams.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.