Missoula City-County, Northwestern Energy draft agreement for 100% electric energy

Plans are moving forward to get the Missoula urban area to rely on one 100 percent clean electricity.
Northwestern energy came to a draft agreement with Missoula City and County leaders to advance their goals of being powered by 100 percent electric energy by 2030.
Last April, Missoula became the first community in the state to announce their mission to rely on clean energy by the next decade.
Northwestern energy supplies 95 percent of all the electricity used in the Missoula urban area, and ABC FOX Montana is told this will help reduce Missoula's carbon footprint.
"We must start now in addressing climate change and a huge part of our contribution to climate change is our energy supply," Chase Jones with the City of Missoula said.
The city, county and northwestern energy are seeking public comment on moving forward with these plans.
Missoula leaders and local government will discuss the agreement in a virtual meeting on June 22.
