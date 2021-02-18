MISSOULA - About 250 first-dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available per clinic at two public vaccine clinics that the Missoula City-County Health Department is holding.
The clinics will be Saturday, Feb. 21 and Monday, Feb. 22 at the former Lucky’s Market in the Southgate Mall.
Appointments can be made by phone or online starting Friday, Feb. 19 starting at 1:00 pm.
You can make an appointment online by visiting the Vaccine Information page on the Missoula City-County Joint Information Page here.
Those without internet access or who are not proficient online will now have the ability to call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, to schedule an appointment over the phone starting at 1:00 pm Friday. Organizers request that people who have the ability to schedule online make an appointment on the website instead of calling so the call center can help those most in need of assistance
AppointmentsareonlyavailabletoMissoula CountyresidentswhofallintoPhase 1b, Tier 1. This includes those ages 70 and older, American Indians ages 16 and older, and people of color ages 16 and older. Phase 1A patients will continue to be eligible.
Patients who book appointments for these clinics are also committing to a second dose appointment exactly 21 days from the date of their first dose at the same time as their first appointment the health department says.