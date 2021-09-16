MISSOULA, Mont. - COVID-19 hospitalizations surpassed a record in Missoula County on Thursday.
46 patients were hospitalized Thursday. A previous record of 43 COVID-19 hospitalizations was recorded on Nov. 7, 2020.
Missoula County also surpassed a record for the average daily new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. That number was 86 as of Thursday. The previous record of 85 average daily new cases was set in November 2020.
The Missoula City-County Health Department (MCCHD) says local hospitals are "overwhelmed with unvaccinated patients."
“The Delta variant is a game changer and it is without a doubt making younger people sicker,” COVID-19 Incident Commander Cindy Farr, said in a press release. "This is why we need more young people to get vaccinated. Even if you think it won’t impact you, you never truly know until you actually get it. Getting the vaccine is as close as you can get to being guaranteed you won’t end up hospitalized.”
“Pandemic fatigue is real, but the apathy with mitigation efforts is costing us desperately needed hospital beds. We sound like a broken record urging people to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands frequently, but it’s because those tactics work,” Farr said in the release.
While urging people to get vaccinated, MCCHD is also keeping a close eye on an FDA meeting scheduled for Friday that will address COVID-19 booster vaccines.
Currently, third doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines are available for patients with compromised immunity. According to a release from MCCHD, about 360 of those doses have been administered in the county.
“We’re looking forward to more information and guidance about boosters,” Farr said in the release. “How that will look – and who, exactly, will be eligible for a booster shot – will depend on the decisions of the FDA and others.”
