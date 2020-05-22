Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. .THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA HAS CRESTED AND IS SLOWLY RECEDING. FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER...INCLUDING ABOVE MISSOULA...MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CLARK FORK RIVER ABOVE MISSOULA. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * FLOOD STAGE IS 7.5 FEET. * THE RIVER IS SLOWLY RECEDING * FORECAST...THE CLARK FORK RIVER REACHED ITS CREST LATE THURSDAY NIGHT OF 10.56 FEET, AND HAS SLOWLY RECEDED SINCE THEN. HOWEVER, THE RIVER IS FORECAST TO REMAIN ABOVE FLOOD STAGE OF 7.5 FEET FOR THE NEXT FEW DAYS. * IMPACT...AT 8.0 FEET, FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER IS POSSIBLE. FLOOD WATERS BEGIN TO FLOOD STREETS IN THE ORCHARD HOMES AREA, SPECIFICALLY THE NORTH END OF TOWER STREET INCLUDING KEHRWALD DRIVE. &&

...THE FLOOD ADVISORY IS EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MONTANA... BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA AFFECTING MISSOULA COUNTY. .STANDING WATER CONTINUES TO IMPACT AREAS AROUND THE BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA. FOR THE BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. ...THE FLOOD ADVISORY IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE BITTERROOT RIVER NEAR MISSOULA. * UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON. * FLOOD STAGE IS 11.0 FEET. * THE RIVER IS SLOWLY RECEDING. * FORECAST...THE BITTERROOT RIVER REACHED ITS CREST OF 11.16 FEET OVERNIGHT THURSDAY NIGHT, AND HAS SLOWLY RECEDED SINCE THEN. HOWEVER, STANDING WATER CONTINUES TO IMPACT AREAS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER NEAR MISSOULA. THE ADVISORY HAS BEEN EXTENDED DUE TO THE CONTINUED IMPACTS. &&