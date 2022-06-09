MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Elections Administrator, Bradley Seaman sent to Republic Central Committee Chair Vondene Kopetski after races were left off the Republican ballot during Tuesday’s primary election.

In the letter, Seaman takes responsibility for the error and provides three options to remedy the issue.

According to Seaman, the political parties are authorized to either appoint, administer an election pursuant to its own bylaws, or elect committee representatives in conjunction with the County’s primary election pursuant to MCA § 13-38-201.

“While the Election Administrator can declare an election by acclamation under certain circumstances, both of the omitted elections had two candidates and therefore, this office’s only option is to conduct an election,” Seaman said.

Another option is to re-run an election for the two omitted precinct races, however, Seaman noted that, due to Montana’s open primary and secret ballots, ballots will have to be issued to all eligible voters within the precincts, regardless of party affiliation.

The other options is for the Central Committee are to appoint a replacement to the vacant seat pursuant to MCA §13-38-201(2) or conduct its own internal election process in accordance with MCA g 13-38-201(3)(a).

Both options and how they are administered are solely up to the Committee.

“Moving forward, I am making arrangements to institute new preventative measures for both parties’ precinct races to help ensure that no omission occurs again,” Seaman said. “I intend to establish a procedure to formalize the process for all central committees requesting that Missoula County administers these elections. I will also update the filing system to have uniform precinct names to help ensure that contested races are confirmed. Finally, I intend to send central committees advance sample ballots for the election.”

You can read the full letter Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman sent to Republic Central Committee Chair Vondene Kopetski here.