MISSOULA -- If you're a Missoula resident and haven't turned in your ballot yet, the County Elections Office is urging you to get it in now.
As of Thursday, 71.08% of ballots mailed out in Missoula County were returned to the Elections Office.
With Missoula County opting to vote by mail this election, polling places won't be open on election day.
That's why they're urging voters to cast their ballot as soon as possible, to reduce wait lines and times on Election day.
Ballots are due back to the Elections Office by Tuesday, Nov. 3rd by 8 p.m.
Missoula County Elections Administrator, Bradley Seaman said there's still a lot of time to get your vote in early.
"We still have extended hours, we're open until 6:30 through Friday, and then on Saturday we'll be open from 9a.m to 1 o 'clock, both in this building and for drive-through drop off. Then, from 8 a.m. to noon, new registration is removed and up to 7pm that day for ballot drop off or a replacement ballot," Seaman said.
Drive-through ballot drop off won't be offered at the Elections Center on Election day.
Instead, you can drop your ballot of at McCormick Park instead and at these drop-off locations from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day only.
- Missoula Early Learning Center (Cold Springs), 2625 Briggs St.
- Frenchtown Fire Station, 16875 Marion St.
- Spring Meadows Fire Station, 9350 Ladyslipper Lane
- Lolo Elementary School, 11395 Hwy. 93 S.
- McCormick Park, 600 Cregg Lane
- Clinton School Annex, 20359 E. Mullan Road
- Potomac Greenough Community Center, 29827 Potomac Road
- Seeley Lake Elementary School, 200 School Lane
- Missoula County Fairgrounds, 1101 South Ave. W.
- UM (Adams Center), 32 Campus Drive
Common voter questions are posted online.
If you have additional questions you can call the Elections Office at 406-258-4751 or email electioninfo@missoulacounty.us.