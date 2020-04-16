MISSOULA - Missoula County health officials are suggesting people wear fabric masks over their mouths and noses when out in the community statring Thursday to slow down the spread of COVID-19.
“The goal is to normalize face coverings to protect others in our community, including those essential workers who are at risk,” Cindy Farr said in a release, Incident Commander with the Missoula City-County Health Department’s COVID-19 response. “It’s about being a good neighbor.”
The suggestion pertains to everyone in the community including essential workers and volunteers on the job and those going out to buy essential items, according to a release from Missoula City-County Health Department. County health officials say the suggestion does not pertain to those unable to wear masks due to health conditions, disabilities or age.
County health officials say they wish the suggestion is practiced by the public so an order doesn't become necessary.
“The important part is that people wear them and wear them properly,” Farr said. The cloth must cover the mouth and nose. It’s also important not to touch the covering or take it on and off in the store. Put it on, don’t touch it, and then take it off without contacting the front of it.”
Visit the health department's COVID-19 page for directions on how to properly make, wear and sanitize face masks.