MISSOULA - Missoula County is on track to see record voter turnout for the 2020 general election.
During a weekly elections call Thursday, Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman said of the 76,002 ballots mailed to active voters in Missoula County, 24 percent of the ballots have been returned. Election officials are still working to verify signatures on those ballots.
This week, more than 6,000 residents have voted in person, while nearly 12,000 ballots have been returned by mail, according to numbers from 1 PM, Thursday.
The elections office on Russell St. in Missoula has set up a drive-through ballot drop-off system for voters, though Seaman said the drive-through will not always be available because of traffic concerns.
11 drop-off boxes will be placed throughout Missoula County on election day. When asked if there are concerns about the security of those boxes, Seaman said teams of two people will empty the boxes and transport the ballots several times throughout the day. He added, that similar steps were taken during the mail-in primary election.
Voters who mail their ballots are encouraged to check the status of their ballots on the My Voter Page website. Seaman said information on that page is updated every 24 hours.
