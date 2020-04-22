MISSOULA - Missoula County Public Schools Board of Trustees is planning to discuss next steps at a meeting set for Tuesday after an announcement from Governor Bullock that districts can decide whether to continue with remote learning after May 7.
Below is information on what the MCPS Board of Trustees plan to talk about about during Tuesday's meeting via the MCPS website:
"Governor Bullock just concluded a press conference announcing his gradual plan to reopen Montana.
He announced a statewide school closure that will extend to Thursday, May 7th and he left the decision to remain closed or to reopen to the local decision makers, specifically the locally elected Board of Trustees. In addition, the Governor confirmed that whatever our board decides, we will not risk the loss of state funding.
At our next board meeting on Tuesday, April 28th, we will present our Trustees with a list of items that should be considered as they weigh the decision of whether or not to reopen our schools this spring. For example, social distancing, use of cloth face coverings, and protecting students and staff who are in vulnerable groups, just to name a few of the most critical items.
We have been collecting many thoughts and questions from staff and community, regarding a decision to reopen or stay closed. We will try and capture all of the thoughts that have been shared in our list of considerations presented to the Board. We believe our Board will use this list in their deliberations. We will also use this list of considerations to develop a reopen plan that could be used this Spring or next Fall. The Board will begin their deliberations at the April 28th meeting and likely make a final decision at a special Board meeting on May 5th.
If you are interested in watching that meeting, check out the details for watching via livestream on our webpage. This information will be posted on Friday April 24th when the agenda is posted. Your best bet for live streaming without a delay will be to check the MCPS Facebook page where we will repost the MCAT livestream of the meeting.
GRADUATION CEREMONIES
We will also present Trustees with contingency plans related to our High School graduation ceremonies. We will ask Trustees to make a final decision regarding graduation at the May 12th board meeting. As our ceremonies do not occur until the first week of June, we believe it is prudent to wait as long as we can before a final decision is made. Our contingency plans will rely heavily on the guidance of our Missoula City-County Health Department and restrictions regarding crowd size or social distancing. Receiving their guidance will help us plan a ceremony that honors our graduates, while at the same time protects student safety."