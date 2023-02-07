MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County reopened in-person public visitation at its detention facility Monday after halting due to COVID.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post in-person public visitation is opened Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

People visiting inmates are required to schedule a time at least one day ahead.

Visiting days and times depend on where the inmates are located in the facility.

The Missoula County Detention Facility does not allow visitation within the first 72 hours after an inmate arrives to the facility.

Visitors may also set up video visits.