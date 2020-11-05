MISSOULA - Missoula County health officials are reporting a COVID-19 associated death of a county resident Thursday.
This death marks 25 total COVID-19 deaths in Missoula County.
According to a Facebook post from the Missoula City-County Health Department, a man over the age of 70-years-old died Thursday.
MCCHD writes in the post, "We wish to respect the privacy of the family and cannot tell them enough how incredibly sorry we are for their loss."
