MISSOULA, Mont. - Wildlife officials are urging the public to be on "high alert" for bears, especially near school routes and bus stops.
Missoula County Public Schools posted on Facebook warning staff, students and families to be mindful of bear and mountain lion activity in areas where students are walking and biking to school and at bus stops.
Bears are out looking for food from fruit trees, bird feeders and accessible garbage.
MCPS strongly urges parents or adults to be with their young children to and from bus stops, school whenever possible at least until the month of October is over.
Furthermore, Missoula residents are urged to make neighborhoods safer by adhering to recommendations making the area less inviting to bears. Missoulabears.org has a list of organizations available to community members who need help picking fruit off trees or other efforts to reduce bear activity.