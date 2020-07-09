Missoula Co. search crews collaborate with dispatchers to locate lost hikers in Grant Creek area

MISSOULA COUNTY, Mont. - Missoula County 911 dispatchers teamed with search and rescue crews to help locate a pair of lost hikers and their dog in the Grant Creek area early Thursday morning.
According to the Missoula County Sheriff's Office, dispatch received a 911 call from two hikers Wednesday evening saying they and their dog were lost in the Grant Creek area following a long day hike. They stated they had items sufficient for the day hike but not enough equipment and clothing to stay overnight.
MC Search & Rescue was activated around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday, deploying search teams to areas of the highest probability based on info provided to dispatchers and likely direction of travel.
The Sheriff's Office says dispatchers played an instrumental role, communicating with the hikers via a "911 only" phone and relaying information to ground searchers via handheld radios.
The hikers and dog were located just prior to 2 a.m. Thursday in good condition. They hiked out through dense vegetation and creek crossings before arriving at the starting search location at 5:19 a.m.
"Search and Rescue reminds all those who recreate this time of year to plan for the unexpected; bring extra clothing, food/water, and communication devices (like cell phones or GPS units)," the Sheriff's Office said. "Additionally, creek crossings remain dangerous with cold, fast moving water and slippery conditions. Always tell someone where you plan to go and when you expect to get back."
"Thank you to the SAR volunteers who spent their evening and morning on this search mission!" the Sheriff's office added.