MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's office are receiving numerous reports of stolen mail in Missoula and Frenchtown.
The thefts reportedly occurred around Cote Lane in Missoula and Roman Creek Road and Touchette Lane in Frenchtown, according to a Facebook post from MCSO.
MCSO advises the community to pick up their mail on a regular basis and to make a plan if they leave town long-term.
MCSO is asking people with any video surveillance or witnessing of questionable activity to call dispatch at (406)258-3452 or (406)728-0911.
Anyone with information is asked to report to Five Valleys Crimestoppers at (406)721-4444. Reporters are allowed to remain anonymous and may receive a cash reward if they come forward with prosecutable information.