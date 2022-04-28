MISSOULA, Mont. - Following a shooing involving a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy in August of 2021, the sheriff’s office sent a statement Thursday, saying they and sheriff’s deputies strictly followed guidelines already in place for an incident that involves a Deputy discharging their firearm and there is a loss of life.

“Our first thoughts go out to the family and friends as we continue to extend our condolences to all those affected by the death of Johnny Lee Perry II,” stated Sheriff T.J. McDermott.

After numerous de-escalation attempts and utilizing non-lethal options, Deputies relied on years of training to make a split-second decision to safeguard lives. Immediately after shots were fired, Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputies administered medical aid the statement says.

“We stand behind the decisions utilized to safeguard lives and recognize the efforts that were taken to preserve the life of Johnny Lee Perry II,” said Sheriff McDermott.

“The decision made today during the Coroner’s Inquest concludes the process and we recognize and value the jury’s decision,” said Sheriff McDermott.