MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teen last seen Thursday night in Missoula.
The City of Missoula Police Department posted to Facebook Taylor Walton, 15, reportedly left home on the 800 block of Tower Street at approximately 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 11.
She is described as a white female, stands 5-foot 9-inches, weighs 150-pounds, has brown hair and green eyes. The Missoula County Sheriff's Office says she has a piercings on her nose and lip, and tattoos on her hand and on her side.
MPD says she is not originally from Missoula. According to MCSO, she's possibly still in the Missoula area.
Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to call the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at (406) 258-4810.