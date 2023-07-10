MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is warning the community of a reported scam.
A Facebook post by MCSO said they have been receiving several reports of "Deputy Cross" telling people over the phone they have a warrant out for their arrest because the person did not send in their DNA test.
Additionally, MCSO said the alleged scammer finds information of people online and uses it as a scare tactic.
Scammers typically use "spoofed" numbers leading people to believe the call is from a local sheriff's office or jail, according to MCSO, and tell people they have unpaid debt or a fine due. They demand money immediately through money transfer, buying a prepaid credit card or buying gift cards.
MCSO said the best way people can protect themselves is to hang up and verify the information by contacting the agency, person/relative or organization directly--do not click on a link in a text, email or call a provided number without verifying.
"Missoula County Sheriff's Office Deputies will not calling you regarding warrants and then demand to be paid to keep you out of jail!" MCSO said in the Facebook post.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.