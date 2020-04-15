MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is asking for information after a dog was shot and killed in Clinton.
According to a Facebook post from the MCSO, a black and white Border Collie was shot on April 13 around 2 PM near Hampton Drive.
The post says the dog was shot with a pellet rifle and died.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Loren Hochhalter at 406-258-4810.
If you have information, but wish to remain anonymous, please contact Five Valley Crimestoppers at 406-721-4444. You could be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.