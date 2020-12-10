MISSOULA — Some small businesses in Missoula will be getting a financial boost with a new grant that the County put forward.
The County started taking applications for a Small Business Job Retention Fund on Thursday morning, but the application portal was closed the same day. That's because the county received over 100 applications and within an hour, the funds requested exceeded the amount that was available in the grant.
It's just one example of how many small businesses are being affected by the pandemic.
"We aren't seeing the people downtown like we have been and so as a small business owner, you know it's scary," Bain said. "Especially [in] holiday season, this is our busy time, and when it's not that busy, it kind of is a little frightening."
The grant comes from the County's Community Development Block, which is usually used for business loans.
County Commissioner, Josh Slotnick, said $625,000 will be distributed to the eligible applicants.
"Specifically, this grant money will be for businesses who are in danger either of closing their doors or of laying people off," Slotnick said. If they're in that [struggle] we will gladly give them between 10 and 25 thousand dollars."
He said they just want to help in any way they can.
"Admittedly, that's not a lot of money if you're a business with a bunch of payroll, but it's a way we can take this little chunk of funds that we have and put it to work right here," Slotnick said.
Applicants will start getting those on January 1st, just when the sun sets on state and federal assistance programs.
Bain said this grant is what small businesses need right now.
Businesses had meet 14 qualifications to even apply for the grant and with this many applications, it shows how much businesses are hurting financially.
While this grant may help some businesses it's important for you to do your part and shop small this holiday season.