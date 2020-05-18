MISSOULA - Missoula County is mailing out a survey to selected residents asking for critiques giving the county a better grasp on what the community needs and where they can improve.
According to a release from Missoula County, they will send survey invitations to 1,700 random residences in the county asking for critiques on quality of life, safety, transportation and more. The county says the survey will become available for all residents in June.
Survey participants can submit their responses online or through the mail.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has made it more clear than ever that we need to make sure we’re delivering county services and meeting the needs of our residents in the most effective, efficient way possible,” said Commissioner Chair Josh Slotnick. “This survey will help us gauge how we’re doing with that and how we can improve, and we appreciate the selected households taking the time to provide that feedback.”
The county partnered with National Research Center to conduct the survey.