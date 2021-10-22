Missoula College creates new manufacturing certificate

MISSOULA — A new partnership between the Missoula College and a local manufacturing firm is putting employees on the fast track to earning a college education.
Missoula College is partnering with Elite One Source to give 120 of their employees a chance to build professional and workplace skills.
The Manufacturing Certificate of Technical Skills will help employees expand their abilities in the workplace.
Its curriculum will focus on universal workplace skills, like communication, human relations, career readiness and teamwork.
Dean of Missoula College, Tom Gallagher said the goal is to help businesses retain employees.
"We had lots of conversation as far as 'what are the needs of Elite One? What are the needs of the manufacturing industry?’ So we've put all this together and we're really really enthusiastic to see if we can use this same model for other businesses across our region,” Gallagher said.
The program also provides a path to earn a General Associate of Science degree or bachelors degree at UM.
Any employee who's in the manufacturing industry can get this certificate.
For more information, email Tom Gallagher at tom.gallagher@mso.umt.edu or call 406-243-7801.