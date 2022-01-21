MISSOULA, Mont. - While the country is struggling to fill truck and bus driver positions, the Missoula College of Industrial Technology is training up future employees.
Whether it's learning how to drive a bus for public transportation, or learning how to drive for the trucking industry, one UM program is helping students get a commercial driver’s license.
The Commercial Drivers License Training Program Director, Larry Reinholz said the U.S. is nearly 86,000 drivers short.
But surprisingly, they have more students in the program now than ever before.
Reinholz believes that's partly due to the high demand for drivers and word-of-mouth about the program.
"It's about 95% hands-on. You can go through and do some pre-trip stuff out of the book and everything else, but you're going to get more of it actually seeing on the truck and doing it on the truck and getting experience with the truck," Reinholz said.
The shortage is impacting all areas of the commercial driving industry, including public transportation like Mountain Line.
Communications and Outreach Marketing Specialist, Shanti Johnson, said they've been dealing with a shortage for a while.
"Prior to the pandemic, there was this trend of an operator shortage across the country. This isn't unique to the pandemic, it was really exacerbated by the pandemic, where we saw this trend really explode," Johnson said.
Reinholz said all of these drivers are unsung heroes.
"Drivers out there in the industry play a huge role in everything we do, day in and day out, but a lot of people don't see that," he said.
The course costs $4,500 and is about six weeks long. The next session starts Monday, Jan. 24.
For more information, visit the program's website.
