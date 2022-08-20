Missoula community celebrates the life of Mayor John Engen

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula community gathered to remember Mayor John Engen on Saturday morning.

The service brought together his family, friends, coworkers and all sorts of Missoula community members.

His high school classmate Mike Marcinkowski chuckled as he remembered how much he looked forward to reading Engen's column 'Life in the Fat Lane' in the high school paper.

"I absolutely admired him from a young age," Marcinkowski said. "I watched his leadership and his kindness through high school. When I found out he became mayor, I was like, 'this is the guy for Missoula.’"

Speakers included political leaders like former Missoula Mayor Mike Kadas, former Montana Senate Majority Leader Carol Williams and former U.S. Congressman Pat Williams.

Former Montana Governor Steve Bullock opened, sharing that Missoula would be a far different community if it weren't for John Engen.

"What made John a great leader, was John the person," Bullock said.

And that person worked with people throughout the community to improve Missoula.

One of those people was Amy Miller.

"He was willing to get in a wheelchair and trundle around downtown and test out curb cuts, check out where there's stairs and the passages around the community in order to make it more accessible for everybody."

Speakers like Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County, and Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler mentioned Engen's professional accomplishments, like securing Missoula's own water system, promoting parks and pushing for improvements to important places like the public library and airport.

The focus, however, was on who he was and how he made others feel.

"The most impressive quality he had as far as I'm concerned is, he showed the same respect to a homeless person as a U.S. senator," Jon Tester, the U.S. senator said.

That sentiment came up time and time again, including from Engen's longtime friend Mike Bellusci.

The speakers all shared the common theme that Engen would ensure he heard everyone's voice and ultimately worked with Missoula's best interest at heart.

"We don't know what to do now," Chris Behan, a former coworker said. "John's always the one who tells us what to do. He's the one who would console us, so we'll have to learn."

The celebration recognized what Engen accomplished inside and out of City Hall.

It also left Missoulians with a call to action, to continue that progress moving forward.