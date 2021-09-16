MISSOULA, Mont. — Missoula City-County officials are working to relocate its hopeless population living under the Reserve Street Bridge.
Missoula county commissioners held a public meeting on Thursday where they voted on and approved an application for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services to get regulatory approval for the site.
The site up for approval is located at the intersection of Concrete Way and Clark Fork Lane. It sits to the left behind the Walmart off of Mullan.
The county’s approval gives the city, county and their community partners the ability to move forward with the
However, Missoulian, Marc Lax works next to the site and argues it’s a bad idea to put the campground there.
"You are setting up a very wild, third-world, apocalyptic, campground and you have the ability to not do it,” Lax said.
County commissioners said they plan to offer served on site, including 51 20 ft. by 20 ft. for tents, portable toilets, dumpsters, security personal, security cameras and water.
But the site’s location upsets Lax.
"I think Missoula needs to really rethink where they're putting these people. I know this is a sensitive subject, but if you want to talk about removing peoples dignity pretty quickly, put them next to the sewer/water/treatment facility and compost facility,” he said.
The property was put to the top of the list, because it’s three acres and sits .3 miles from a grocery store and just .7 miles away from a bus stop.
County Commissioner, Josh Slotnick said it’s a good place to for people who don’t want to be in an enclosed area.
"Not nearly as nice as a hotel, not nearly as nice as a hard sided heated shelter, but there needs to be a place for people that don't want either of those and yet shouldn't be camping where they're not supposed to be camping,” Slotnick said.
They plan to submit the application within a few days, and then DPHHS had 60 days to respond.
County commissioners added that there’s no perfect site, and having something is better than nothing, but Lax isn’t convinced.
"Shooting for imperfection is unacceptable this is not a cheap place to live. Taxes have what, doubled in the last ten years? C'mon guys, we can do better than this for these people and we can be a better example,” he said.
If you want to give your input just go to engagemissoula.com/safe-shelter.