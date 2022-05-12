Missoula Community Theatre offers sensory-friendly performance

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Community Theatre is making its production Spongebob Squarepants more welcoming for all audience members, specifically for people on the autism spectrum.

On Thursday evening, the theatre will host a sensory-friendly performance, making changes to the original production.

If you think about your favorite parts of live theatre, things like music, special effects and lighting will likely come to mind.

For folks on the autism spectrum, those types of things can be overwhelming.

To make it easier to enjoy, the show's director Heather Adams adapted it, toning down jarring sounds and lighting effects, without losing the storyline.

Volunteers near the stage will wave glowsticks to signal scene changes, unexpected noises and when to applaud.

One of the volunteers, Melissa Larson, shared how these performances are more inviting for people with sensory sensitivity.

“I think in a traditional performance, people feel uncomfortable, either because it’s dark or it might be too long," Larson said. "The sensory performance is a little shorter. [Audience members] may feel embarrassed or awkward if they need to make noises or stand up and move around, so this just opens up that opportunity to come with their family and friends and be able to be a part of it.”

During the show, the lights stay on slightly and doors are kept open so people can move around more freely.

Outside in the lobby, there's also a cozy corner set up with blankets, pillows and toys if people need a break.

The sensory-friendly performance will take place Thursday night, May 12, at 6 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.

For ticket information on the rest of the shows, click here.