The City of Missoula is providing an update on their ten year plan to end homelessness.
While a lot of small victories were made this year the multi organization task force says there is still a lot left to do and they want to keep the community informed. Tuesday's two hour presentation had a panel of seven who work with the homeless in different capacities around town.
The panelists shared different milestones reached this year including:
- Launched the Missoula Coordinated Entry System, the centralized system launched in 2017 to streamline access to housing resources, now has 38 agencies in Missoula signed on as “partner agencies.”
- Missoula Housing Authority’s new Cornerstone property successfully opened at the end of 2020. Eleven out of 12 of the Section-8 units are leased.
- The Poverello Center successfully operated the Johnson Street Community Center Emergency Winter Shelter from November 2020 through April 2021, serving a total of 509 individuals
- On its busiest night, Johnson St provided shelter for 137 people.
- The Temporary Safe Outdoor Space, operated by Hope Rescue Mission with logistical support from Missoula County and United Way, has successfully supported 53 total residents, connecting them to regular case management and other critical services, and many residents have secured permanent housing, employment and necessary identification and other documents.
- The non-congregate shelter operated by the Missoula City-County Health Department as a response to COVID-19 has served more than 280 individuals. The program has also helped place 10 people in permanent housing.
But they say their work is not over yet.
"We are looking at reflecting on gaps and advancing successes we are looking at transforming our system we are trying to change the way we think and talk about the experience of being unhoused," Missoula's Reaching Home Manager Emily Armstrong said.
The 10 year plan started back in 2011, and now ten years later, many folks are asking what's next? While there is not a new plan in place, the city will go forward and access the work that has been done to find out what needs they still need to meet.