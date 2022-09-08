MISSOULA, Mont. - A new levy up on the Missoula County election ballot is the crisis intervention levy. All services and programs in the last 2 years have all been federally funded though the CARES and the American Rescue Act, allowing the county to meet the community's needs, but next year that money will soon run out.

As this new levy would be added to the county taxable value, if passed it would cost property owners with homes between 100 to 200 thousand dollars by 24 to 48 dollars a year. However, that will only be the case if it passes come November. Keeping current programs and services battling mental health, addiction, and homelessness, and facilitate a criminal justice reform. Many Missoulians and non-profits like the Hope Rescue Mission rely on it to help those facing the housing crisis in Missoula.

Executive Jim Hicks says, they’ve been able to serve 183 people and move 42 of those into permanent housing other have gone into recovery programs, one enrolled in the university of Montana, others have self-resolved, and some have been reunited with their family.”

Missoulian Shannon Flanagan says hopes this help continues as housing and the mental health crisis is not expected to go away anytime soon.

"I think if this doesn't pass, I think what we could be facing is just more of what we've talked about homelessness, more visibility of mental health breakdowns and addiction problems and those sorts of things are things none of us really like to deal with, it leads a little less safe community,” said Flanagan.

Reminder as this is a new levy it won't be official until the November election and later go to canvass to approve the election results.

