MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County has announced there are about 1,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments that will open this afternoon.
The appointments are for Missoula County residents in Phase 1B+ and earlier phases, and those eligible at this time are encouraged to sign up before eligibility opens to all residents ages 16 and older next month.
Appointments can be made on the Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co.
Those without Internet access or who are not proficient can call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm every day to schedule an appointment over the phone.
Appointments that will be available this afternoon include:
Approximately 700 first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments will be available to book starting at 4:00 pm Thursday for Missoula City-County Health Department’s clinic on Tuesday, March 23, and Wednesday, March 24,at the former Lucky’s Market in the Southgate Mall. Patients who book appointments for these clinics are also committing to a second dose appointment exactly 21 days from the date of their first dose at the same time as their first appointment.
Note:16-and 17-year-olds can book appointments for Pfizer, as it is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for their age group. However, they will need a parent or guardian present at their appointment.
Approximately 300 first-dose Moderna vaccine appointments will be available for Partnership Health Center's clinic on Tuesday, March 23, at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Patients who book appointments for these clinics are also committing to a second dose appointment exactly28 days from the date of their first dose at the same time as their first appointment.
Note:16-and 17-year-olds cannot book appointments for Moderna, as it is only approved for use in adults 18 and older.
More information can be found in Missoula County’s release here.