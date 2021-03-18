MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County residents eligible for the vaccine at this time can sign up for one of about 600 COVID-19 vaccine appointments currently available, and Missoula County is encouraging those eligible for the appointments at this time to sign up before April 1.
Those eligible at this time include Missoula County residents in Phase 1B+ and earlier phases.
The appointments will include:
About 200 first-dose Moderna vaccine appointments for the Missoula City-County Health Department’s clinic on Friday, March 19 at the former Lucky’s Market in the Southgate Mall. Patients who book an appointment must be available for their second-dose shot on Friday, April 16.
About 400 first-dose Pfizer vaccine appointments for the University of Montana Skaggs School of Pharmacy clinic on Sunday, March 21 at UM’s Adams Center. Patients who book an appointment must be available for their second-dose shot on Sunday, April 11.
According to a release from Missoula County, Partnership Health Center also plans to open appointments on Friday for clinics scheduled next week at the Missoula County Fairgrounds. Those will also be available at covid19.missoula.co or by calling 406-258-INFO.
If you are eligible for the current phase of vaccines, you are encouraged to make a vaccine appointment before eligibility opens to all residents ages 16 and older next month.
Registration for vaccine appointments can be done through the link on the Vaccine Information page at covid19.missoula.co.
Those without internet access or who are not proficient can call 406-258-INFO (4636), option 3, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to schedule an appointment over the phone.