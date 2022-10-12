MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County Court held a press conference to announce the new implementation of the Domestic Violence Court, as domestic violence is one of the top five leading reasons why people get booked in Missoula County jail.

The new court was created to help promote the safety of a victim or survivor, by expediting the court case process. By doing this, it will get survivors out of their difficult situations as quickly as possible.

The court also plans to implement change for accusers, by providing better treatment programs, teaching them to learn behavior control and not continually use violence.

The new sector will be lead by Judge Alex Beal, where he will be overlooking the upcoming DV cases to create a continuity through cases.

"But ultimately that's the goal, is that the outcome in court is pretty similar to what it has been, but the folks who are impacted by those cases, the survivors of domestic violence receive a better experience," said Judge Beal.

The DV courts aims to bring resolution time for cases down to two months, versus the usual six months of processing. They will also be increasing support for survivors and directing them to resources such as the Juts Resolution and the YWCA organization.

The YWCA provides a 24-hour crisis hotline which you can contact at (800) 483-7858.