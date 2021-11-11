Missoula County asking for feedback on draft housing plan action

The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Missoula International Airport /MSO/
for the following threats...
Multiple threats of snow/freezing rain.
Light to occasionally moderate snow will continue through mid-
morning mixing with light freezing rain at times. By late
morning, warming temperatures should allow for a turn over to
rain. Snow accumulations up to 1 inch are anticipated.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY...
* WHAT...Snow changing to wintry mix. Additional snow
accumulations of up to one inch.
* WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
