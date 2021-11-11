Missoula County asking for feedback on draft housing plan action
Photo courtesy of Missoula County

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County is seeking feedback on a draft housing action plan.

The plan is called Breaking Ground, and it lays out action steps to build a solid foundation for change to the housing situation in Missoula County.

There is limited time. The County is looking for feedback by the end of Friday before they start considering the next draft plan.

Tags

News For You