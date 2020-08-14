MISSOULA -- On Friday, the Missoula City-County Joint Information Center for COVID-19, held a meeting to discuss the phased reopening plan for schools. They also discussed plans for expanding childcare and after school programs.
Missoula County Superintendent Rob Watson, discussed protocols schools will take to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, like staggering start and end times for each school so that buses have less kids.
Childcare facilities like the Missoula YMCA will provide five days of full-day care at four different schools. The YMCA's care will provide meals for kids, outdoor activities, and even a learning lab for students who need to work on school.
CEO of YMCA, Heather Foster, said she believes that even though a lot is changing, kids are resilient.
"I think kids are going to be looking forward to some sort of routine again, even if it looks a little different. I've heard kids throughout camp come and say 'I'm just really excited to put a backpack on.' So I think kids are looking for that and yeah kids are awesome," Foster said.
YMCA's full day programs will run from 8 a.m to 6 p.m.
Other facilities expanding their programs include Missoula Parks and Recreation, and the Boys and Girls Club.
The County's $50 million dollar grant from the Cares Act, will not only help these childcare facilities expand their services, but will also help families in need of financial assistance.