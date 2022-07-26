Missoula County commissioners consider potential crisis services levy

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County commissioners will consider putting a levy on the ballot this November to fund services supporting people experiencing mental health, addiction or housing crises.

According to the county's website, many crisis services are funded from temporary sources like the American Rescue Plan Act and grants.

If this levy ends up on the ballot and is approved, it could provide upwards of $5 million dollars annually.

The individual taxpayer costs isn't set yet as the ballot language isn't finalized, Rikki Henderson, the city's housing programs manager, said.

The programs the levy could help maintain and expand include, the Mobile Support Team, shelters like the Temporary Safe Outdoor Apace, Authorized Campsite and Emergency Winter Shelter, a new crisis receiving center that'll stabilize people in crisis for 24 hours who may otherwise end up in jail, and the Crime Advocate Program that provides services for survivors of relationship and sexual violence.

Susan Hay Patrick, the CEO of United Way of Missoula County, is one of the people requesting the levy.

It's too big of a lift for the private sector alone to support these programs and it needs investment, she said.

"If it doesn’t end up on the ballot, or ends up on the ballot and doesn’t pass, these programs that have been proven effective will go away," Hay Patrick said. "Homelessness will increase. People experiencing mental health crises will once again be taken to jail or the emergency room, which is not the best place for most people experiencing a temporary mental health crisis.”

According to the written levy request, the Mobile Support Team saved $815,900 in Emergency Room visits in the past year, the Emergency Winter Shelter served 567 people last winter, and the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space has moved 36 of the 86 people its served into permanent housing.

One of the employees at Customm Upholstery, located near the Emergency Winter Shelter, said the shelter's operations improved this last season, causing less problems for their business, but she's hesitant of even more taxes.

Public comment is now open for the levy. County commissioners are scheduled to vote on moving it to the ballot August 4.

For more information, click here.