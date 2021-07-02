MISSOULA, Mont. - Many Missoula County residents are anticipated to head out to rivers to cool off from the hot weather, so county commissioners put together a short video to inform the public on the new River Ambassadors program.
The program is a partnership between the County, City of Missoula, the Clark Fork Coalition and Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks to help educate users on how to safely and responsibly recreate on the river.
“We will see everyone and their sister, brother, cousin and dog in the river, as we have seen for the last couple of years,” County Commissioner Josh Slotnick said. “So this level of river use that we’ve seen brought our attention the impact that users have, not just on each other and their own experience, but on neighbors.”
Slotnick said they have worked with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Department and now three school resource officers who are deputies will be patrolling river sites during the summer.
At the end of last year, the SROs said they needed more bodies on the ground, Slotnick said, not with arrest authority, but with knowledge on how to recreation management and to provide education to users.
You can watch the full video detailing the River Ambassador program on the Missoula County website here.