MISSOULA -- County Commissioners want your opinion on a ballot measure that would place a 3% tax on Marijuana sales in the county.
A University of Montana report estimated revenue from the 3% tax would generate $716,100 a year.
That's why County Commissioners want to know how you think that money should be used.
"What do you think this revenue should be used for? Property tax relief? Road maintenance?" Strohmaier said.
He added that the options are endless.
Either way, the money would be divided up between the county and city with 5% going to the state.
"As far as how the revenue would be put to use, yet to be determined and this is one of the things we hope to hear from Missoula County voters on," Strohmaier said.
To his surprise, there was only one public comment.
That person was concerned that putting a tax on Marijuana sales would send people to the Black Market.
"Is 3% going to be the amount of extra cost that would push folks over the edge? Open ended question right now," he said.
There's also discussion about if the tax should apply to both medical and recreational sales.
As of May, 48 marijuana dispensaries were operating in Missoula County, so the impact of the tax would be felt across the community.
"We just want folks to know that the public comment period is open for the next two weeks. Two weeks from today, on July 15th, we will be making a decision whether to put this on the ballot in November for voters in Missoula County to decide on," he said.
You can submit your comments by emailing bbc@missoulacounty.us or by calling 406-258-4877