State capitols aren't the only government buildings with security changes this week. Missoula County officials said they are preparing for protests in front of the courthouse.
Just two weeks ago, "Stop the Steal" protesters gathered on the front lawn of the Missoula County Courthouse, and on Wednesday officials are expecting to see a similar scene.
"We did have folks ask for a permit for that day so we expect that there will be some folks out front but I don't anticipate that it will be much more than what we had two weeks ago, but you never know," Missoula County Chief Administrative Officer Chris Lounsbury said.
Out of an abundance of caution the courthouse will be tightening security for anyone trying to get inside.
"Right now there are no specific threats in Missoula that we are aware of," Lounsbury said, "but we are going to go ahead on that day and reduce the number of entrances on the building."
The east entrance will be the only door folks will be able to go in and out of on Wednesday. And if crowds start to get out of hand, courthouse security has a plan.
"We have coordinated really well with our police department, sheriff's office and Phoenix Security," Lounsbury said, "Phoenix will be able to lock that door immediately and secure the courthouse plus we have a notifications tool to alert the staff inside."
Lounsbury also said it is important to remember the courthouse lawn is considered a public square and there is long-standing tradition to hold protests there and he wants that tradition to continue but they need to stay under control.
"We encourage folks if they have a concern that is an appropriate place to protest, but we ask the same thing from everyone. That is it has to remain peaceful," Lounsbury said.
County offices will still be open for business during their regular hours Wednesday.