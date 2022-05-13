MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County declared an emergency proclamation, allowing the county and local authorities to step in and help community volunteers clean up the Reserve Street Bridge, as well as address immediate environmental, health and safety concerns due to spring runoff in the area.

"Modeling is showing from our office of emergency management that the water is probably going to be coming up around Tuesday so we just wanted to make sure that we can get in and get the garbage and the things that we were concerned about floating down the river out,” Juanita Vero, Missoula County Commissioner.

Emergency Management is also warning residents in the area of a flood threat as we warm up. It's important to keep in mind the emergency declaration does not give the county the authority to remove people or their belongings from this area. Today’sclean-up is only a small dent in preventing those risks from happening along the river.

"There’s a lot of moving parts and we were just happy that we were able to get in here today with the partners that we have and all of the volunteers,” said Vero.

As they wrap Friday’s cleaning, officials and volunteers plan on returning tomorrow to finish the job. Officials say they're currently working with local organizations to inform anyone residing here about alternative housing options and resources available to them