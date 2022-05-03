Missoula County elections center sees big turn-out in ballot returns

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula County voters have been asked to decide on several levies all together totaling over 500 thousand dollars toward local schools for general funds. Voters were also asked to choose school board trustees and 2 fire board directors.

We spoke with elections administrator Bradley Seaman about how the turn-out and submission has been for the city-county elections center compared to recent years and here's what he had to say.

"This has been a great election for us, we always want turn-out rate to be as high as much as possible, early today at about noon we pulled our numbers and we were at 39 percent ballot return rate so the number of voters who got a ballot compared to the number who turned them in at 39 percent which is a little bit higher than past elections which is at 32 percent in 2021 and 36 percent in 2020,” said seaman. In one portion of the ballot, voters were asked for the trustee who will represent Missoula, Wilena Old Person was in the lead, with the vote standing just over 3 thousand. Here were the unofficial results at the time. As of 8 pm just over 8,000 of the 30,000 ballots were counted, here were the unofficial results at the time. Nathan Gibson 520 Amy Livesay 935 Wilena Old Person 3,135 Jill Taber 1,162 Beth Wanberg 714 Meg Whicher 2,741 Keegan Witt 2,869 Write-In Totals 43

With all polls now closed, Seaman tells us ballots are continuing to be counted at the elections center as they head into the night and will be updated in morning hours.