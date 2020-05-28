The Montana primary elections are just days away, and the Missoula County Elections Office has some important voter information.
Missoula County Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman emphasized to voters that their facility has moved from the Missoula County Fairgrounds to 140 Russell St., on the corner of Russell and Wyoming.
Ballots were sent out by mail after all the counties in the state approved mail ballots. Seaman strongly encourages voters to drop off their ballots at their location on 140 Russell St., or at their other drop box locations in the county.
Drop Off Locations on June 2nd will be:
Fairgrounds - 1101 South Ave.
Bonner School - 9045 Hwy 200 E
Frenchtown Fire Station - 16875 Marion St
Lolo Elementary School - 11395 Hwy 93 S
Seeley Lake Elementary School - 200 School Ln.
Seaman said his team is taking health department recommendations very seriously, and if people plan to vote in person, to come with patience.
"The number of people in the building really is going to be determined on the number of booths that are available for voters," Seaman said. "We'll have people on radios when they're leaving, we'll clean the stations, and then we'll radio up to the front to say please let another voter into the building."
At the voting office, there is hand sanitizer, mail sealers to prevent people from licking envelopes and cleaning wipes to ensure sanitation.
People can register to vote at their facility until election day, June 2, at 5:00 p.m.
No postage stamp is required to mail a ballot.