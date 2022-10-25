MISSOULA, Mont. - With midterm elections two weeks away, Missoula County Elections Office is hosting several events to help get voters prepped.

According to elections administrator Bradley Seaman, the big goal is to save people time. What can take ten minutes this week and next, may take up to two hours come election day because of the wait time.

Below is a full list of satellite election office dates:

University of Montana: Friday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., School of Law Room 156

Seeley Lake: Wednesday, Nov. 2,10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Seeley Lake Tax Extension Office(3360 Hwy. 83 N.)

Evaro: Friday, Nov. 4, 12:30 to 7 p.m.; Monday, Nov. 7,8 a.m. to noon; and Tuesday, Nov. 8, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Gray Wolf Peak Casino (20750 Hwy. 93)

At these events, voters may do anything they'd get done at the elections office in Missoula, like register, receive a replacement ballot, vote a mail ballot in person or drop off a completed ballot.

The more people who attend these events, the greater impact it will have on election day wait times.

"These events help limit down the number of people that may need to come in on election day," Seaman said. "So, it’s just a great way to get service in the fastest way possible and work directly with your elections office.”

Election day registration will occur this year with a photo ID or government document, or utility bill, etcetera.