The following is a press release from Missoula County:
MISSOULA, Mont. - Due to increasing temperatures and drying vegetation, fire protection agencies have raised the fire danger in Missoula County to HIGH, effective Tuesday, July 18, 2023. When fire danger is high, dry grasses and needles ignite easily and fires can spread rapidly and may be difficult to control. Unattended campfires are likely to escape, and high intensity burning is likely to occur on slopes and concentrated grassy areas.
It is imperative that residents and visitors alike exercise caution when outdoors. On average, three out of every four wildfires in Missoula County are human caused. Attend your campfire and use established fire rings. Drown your campfire with water, stir the coals and embers, then drown again and make sure the campfire is cool to the touch before leaving it. If it is too hot to touch, it is too hot to leave. Recreational fires are illegal within Missoula City limits. Enjoy the outdoors and be sure to know about current fire restrictions. For information on fire restrictions, current fire info, and wildfire preparedness and prevention in Montana, please visit www.MTFireInfo.org.
Campfires, outdoor grills, smoking, chainsaws, trailer chains, off-road vehicles or other small engines have the potential to throw a spark, ignite a fire and spread quickly. Please use extreme caution with any activity that could potentially lead to a wildland fire.
Outdoor burning season is closed in Missoula County. All burn permits are invalid. Visit MCFPA.org to learn more about outdoor burning seasons, rules, and fire prevention tips.
