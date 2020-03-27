Missoula County Public Schools has expanded its meal delivery service for students in Missoula County.
Meals are for any youth under 18. This includes private and homeschool students or students from other school districts. Meals will be delivered via school bus stops.
High school bus routes will cover the following areas in Missoula County:
- Bus 225 - Rock Creek, Clinton, Turah, along Highway 200 and Potomac
- 11:15 AM: Rock Creek Mercantile
- 11:25 AM: Clinton Market
- 11:35 AM: The Other Place – Turah Exit
- 11:40 AM: Highway 10 E @ The Piltzville Fire Station
- 11:50 AM: Highway 200 E @ Angevine Park
- 12:00 PM: Highway 200 E @ The Potomac Store
- 12:10 PM: Highway 200 E & Twin Creek Rd
- Bus 233 - Elmar Estates, Mullan Road, Lolo, and Blue Moutain Trailer Court
- 11:00 AM: Mourning Dove Dr & Sage Hen CT (Mourning Dove Park)
- 11:05 AM: Mullan Road @ Hellgate Trading Post
- 11:25 AM: Lolo Exxon Town Pump
- 11:32 AM: Lolo Creek Rd & Traveler’s Rest Country Store
- 11:37 AM: Lolo Creed Rd @ Highway 93 Conoco Station
- 11:40 AM: Highway 93 @ Town Pump/Post Office
- 11:45 AM: Highway 93 S @ Blue Mountain Trailer park
- Target Range Route - Mondays and Wednesdays ONLY
- Target Range School: 8:50 AM Load/9:00 AM Depart
- Union Square: 9:05 AM (Distribute lunches at Gate on Old Fort Rd.)
- O'Brian Creek: 9:20 AM (Distribute lunches at Triple Creek Rd.)
- Big Flat: 9:20 AM – 9:30 AM (Students waiting on Big Flat Rd. will receive lunches within this 10 minute time frame)
- Wagon Wheel : 9:35 AM (Distribute lunches at entrance of Wagon Wheel, bus will spend 5-10 minutes at this stop to distribute lunches)
- DeSmet School Lunch Drop Schedule
- 11:00 AM: Bus arrives at DeSmet School to load lunches and pick up helpers.
- 11:15 AM: Depart DeSmet School
- 11:20 AM: Arrive Training Drive
- 11:30 AM: Depart Training Drive (Students will have 10 minutes to pick up lunches.)
- 11:37 AM: Arrive Marvin’s (Bus will depart at 11:40 AM)
- 11:50 AM: Arrive Red Fern Park
- 12:00 PM: Depart Red Fern Park (Students will have 10 minutes to pick up lunches.)
- 12:05 PM: Arrive Upper Gooden/Keil
- 12:10 PM: Arrive Lower Gooden/Keil
- 12:13 PM: Arrive McCarther Lane
- Bus will service Butler Creek students between 12:14 PM and 12:20 PM. Students would need to be waiting at their regular bus stop between these times.
- 12:20 PM: Arrive LaFamille (Turn Around)
For more information go to www.mcpsmt.org/covid-19.