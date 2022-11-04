MISSOULA, Mont. - Midterms are right around the corner, one ballot measure that Missoula voters will have the opportunity to vote on is the County Fairgrounds bond which would fund and upgrade facilities on the fairgrounds.
Speaking with a downtown business owner of The Notorious P.I.G. Burke Holmes, he shares although the bond would essentially be to fund facilities at the fairgrounds. This can benefit them both, generating recreational profit and growing the local economy.
Many folks hope to use the Glacier Ice Rink and the transformed farm area for activities and recreation once the western Montana fair rolls around.
With both of these due for upgrades and a new dedicated space for livestock, it would allow programs and athletes to expand on current usage and draw more people into the city.
Hockey player and business owner Homles says this is exactly what they've been hoping to see happen given its profitable location.
"We have our second location of the notorious pig in midtown and I think growing the rink and growing the fairgrounds is going to benefit us tremendously, we see a lot of people that come in and spend money here in midtown, whether that's hockey tournaments, 4-H events, or FFA events, figure skating and things like that it brings a ton of people from out of town,” said Holmes.
According to Glacier Ice Rink, right now it generates 1.9 million dollars each year from these events. Which they're predicting could increase tournament participants by 50 percent, especially during the winter months when we see a drop in out of state visitors and local foot traffic.
If it passes, we could see some construction roll out in the coming months, but if it doesn't pass Holmes says there are some plans in place for what they'll do moving forward. Those plans would allow for the resources to transform the rink into an agricultural space when the fair rolls around. We'll know more information if and when that time comes.
