MISSOULA- COVID-19 guidelines for fall high school sports in Missoula County were released by the Missoula City-County Health Department Friday.
An email sent out Friday signed by Superintendent Rob Watson and the activity directors at Sentinel, Hellgate and Big Sky high schools says the plan will align with the county’s guidelines.
Spectators will be allowed at sporting events in the county this fall, however, tickets will be limited to two per student-athlete, and two per cheer squad member, and spectators five years old and up will have to wear a mask.
Frenchtown, Loyola Sacred Heart and Valley Christian plan to follow the county guidelines as well.